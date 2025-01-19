Maha Kumbh: Raj CM Bhajanlal Sharma takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam here during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Advertisment

He also offered prayers at the Hanuman temple here.

"I had the unique privilege of taking a holy dip of faith at the sacred Triveni Sangam in the grand confluence of faith, devotion, and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025' in Prayagraj. Thereafter, after having divine darshan of Lete Huye Hanuman Ji Maharaj and worshipping him with full rites, prayers were offered for the happiness, prosperity, auspiciousness, and healthy life of all the people of the state," he said on X.

प्रयागराज में आस्था, श्रद्धा और एकता के महासमागम 'महाकुम्भ-2025' में पवित्र त्रिवेणी संगम पर आस्था की पावन डुबकी लगाने का अनुपम सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



तत्पश्चात, लेटे हुए हनुमान जी महाराज के दिव्य दर्शन एवं पूर्ण विधि-विधान से पूजन-अर्चन कर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों की सुख-समृद्धि,… pic.twitter.com/eXLfwNTGUe — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) January 19, 2025

Advertisment

Sharma said he also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program at the Rajasthan Mandap in Prayagraj.

"In this program, the Hon'ble Prime Minister not only shed light on the present circumstances of the country but also presented the outline of India's bright future. He laid special emphasis on the need for collective efforts and public participation for nation-building," he added.