Maha Kumbh: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh CMs take holy dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar(UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav took a holy dip in Sangam on Saturday.

After bathing in Sangam, Sharma said, "This Maha Kumbh is a symbol of our culture and heritage. We are fortunate that we took a dip in this Maha Kumbh after 144 years. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this divine and grand event." The chief ministers were accompanied by their wives.

MP Chief Minister Yadav said, "Today I have come to the holy land of Teerthraj Prayag and took a dip of faith here on behalf of all the people of the state and wished for a bright future for the people of the state, especially the youth, and prosperity for every section of the society." Sharma reached Prayagraj on January 19 to take a holy bath. He also performed 'aarti' of "Maa Ganga" at Triveni Sangam Ghat and did 'jalabhishek' of Lord Mahadev with milk and 'Gangajal'. PTI RAJ CDN NB