Maha Kumbh: Record number of devotees expected to take part in 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A record number of devotees are expected to take part in the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh is special in many ways. It takes place a day after the first major 'snan' which took place on Monday in the Sangam area on the occasion of Paush Poornima. The first Amrit Snan holds significance because the 'Akharas' will be participating in it.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI that the first Amrit Snan of this Maha Kumbh will begin at 5.30 am on Tuesday.

Mahant Puri also said the common terms such as 'shahi snan' and 'peshwai' associated with the Kumbh have been changed to 'Amrit Snan' and 'Chhavni Pravesh' respectively.

Asked what prompted them to the terminologies, Mahant Puri, who is also the president of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust in Haridwar, said, "All of us speak words in Hindi and Urdu. It cannot happen that we do not speak any Urdu word.

"But, we thought that when it comes to our Gods, we should make efforts to have a name in Sanskrit language or have a 'Sanatani' name. Our intention is not to make it as Hindus versus Muslims," he said.

According to Ashutosh Varshney, the convener of Prayagraj-based Ram Naam Bank (an NGO), this Amrit Snaan will be the first such snaan after the grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

He also said, "It is a divine coincidence that two 'snans' in the Maha Kumbh are on consecutive days. The major 'snan' of Paush Poornima was on Monday while the Makar Sankranti is on Tuesday.

"As a result of this, a large number of devotees, seers and commoners from different walks of life have already descended on the holy city of Prayagraj." he said.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

Perhaps that is why the Uttar Pradesh government is confident of 35 crore devotees visiting Prayagraj this time.

According to Lucknow-based astrologer Triloki Nath Singh, Makar Sankranti signifies the Sun's transition to its next astronomical position by the Hindu calendar. This auspicious day marks the initiation of charitable donations at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Pilgrims traditionally make contributions based on their own volition and generosity.

Several pilgrims, who took dip on the occasion of Paush Poornima are staying back in Prayagraj to take another dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Manjeet, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, said, "We have taken a dip on the occasion of Paush Poornima and we will be taking a dip on Makar Sankranti as well. We are going to stay here for a week." Elaborating on the spiritual aspect of Kumbh, Varshney told PTI, "The most sacred festival for Hindu pilgrims, Kumbh Mela traces its origin to a blend of mythology, history and astrology. The word 'Kumbh' is derived from the sacred 'Amrit Kalash' meaning 'immortal pitcher'." According to belief, after the Devasura war, both gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras) agreed to churn the ocean to obtain 'Amrit', the nectar of immortality. Mount Mandarachal served as the churning rod and the serpent Vasuki acted as the churning rope.

Fourteen precious items emerged from the churning, which were divided among the Devas and Asuras. However, when Dhanvantari (physician of the gods) presented the 'Amrit Kalash' to the gods, a conflict arose.

"Lord Vishnu then intervened in the guise of Mohini, suggesting that everyone should share the Amrit. He entrusted the Amrit Kalash to Indra's son Jayant.

"As Jayant fled to protect the Amrit from the demons, drops of the nectar fell on four locations on Earth -- Haridwar, Nashik, Ujjain and Prayagraj. These four places, touched by the divine nectar, became sacred sites for the Kumbh Mela," Varshney said.

Scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26 (Maha Shivratri), the Maha Kumbh will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who termed the event a testament to India's rich spiritual and cultural legacy. PTI NAV KSS KSS