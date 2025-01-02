Maha Kumbh: Rudraksh, Tulsi garlands being sourced from Nepal, Uttarakhand, other places

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Shopkeepers in the Sangam and Maha Kumbh Mela areas are stocking up essential religious items, including puja materials, patra-panchang, Rudraksh, Tulsi garlands and sacred texts sourced from Nepal, Varanasi, Mathura andVrindavan.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 are in full swing and rapid efforts are underway to ensure the event's success.

As the city prepares to host millions of devotees, the excitement is palpable among sadhus, Kalpvasis, pilgrims and local residents alike, it said.

This year, an estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to visit Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, which is set to take place from January 13 to February 26.

The government said the Mela Authority is enthusiastically preparing for the arrival, stay and spiritual needs of the devotees.

"Shopkeepers in the Sangam and Mela areas are stocking up on essential religious items, including puja materials, patra-panchang, Rudraksh, Tulsi garlands and sacred texts, sourced from Nepal, Varanasi and Mathura-Vrindavan," it said.

"The people of Prayagraj, along with shopkeepers and traders, are equally excited about the Maha Kumbh, viewing it as an opportunity for both spiritual enrichment and economic growth through business and employment opportunities," it said.

Puja materials, religious books, garlands and flowers are being decked up across the city, hotels, restaurants, food stalls and shops selling these items to cater to the needs of visitors, it added.

Wholesale traders are stocking up on goods from various cities, anticipating the high demand during the event.

"Rudraksh garlands are being sourced from Uttarakhand and Nepal, Tulsi garlands from Mathura-Vrindavan and puja items like roli and sandalwood from Varanasi and Delhi's Paharganj," the government said in the statement.

Sanjeev Tiwari, a religious book seller in Daraganj, Prayagraj, said books from Gita Press, Gorakhpur, are in highest demand, especially the Ramcharit Manas, Bhagwat Gita, Shiv Puran and collections of bhajans and aartis.

Priests performing rituals are also purchasing Patra and Panchang printed in Varanasi. Additionally, brass and copper bells, lamps and idols from Moradabad and Varanasi are being ordered in large quantities, according to the statement.

Devotees, sadhus and sanyasis participating in Kalpavas at the fair are demanding havan samagri, aasan, Gangajal, plates, urns and other items for worship, it noted.

Shopkeepers are stocking these items in large quantities to meet the anticipated demand, ensuring they are well-prepared to serve the spiritual and practical needs of the visitors, it added.