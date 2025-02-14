Maha Kumbh: Sarbananda Sonowal, Devendra Fadnavis among others take a holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Several political leaders, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh on Friday.

According to an official statement, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, social media activist Subuhi Khan, former Telangana Minister Malla Reddy, and Goa's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State President Amit Palekar also took a dip at the sacred Sangam.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Prayagraj by Vande Bharat train from New Delhi described the bath at the Triveni Sangam as a blessing for his life, a statement said.

Meanwhile, officials also mentioned that MP Rekha Sharma highly appreciated the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh. She said, "I am amazed by how the Yogi government has made such excellent arrangements for millions of people. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I didn’t want to miss it." BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal called the Maha Kumbh the biggest event of Sanatan faith and appreciated the Yogi government for making arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims, bathers, saints and the general public.

Meanwhile, social media activist Subuhi Khan praised the Prayagraj Mela Authority for their efforts, as well as the police and administration, after taking a dip at the Sangam.

Former Telangana Minister Malla Reddy and Goa AAP State President Amit Palekar expressed that they considered themselves fortunate after taking a bath at the Sangam. PTI RAJ KIS ARD ARD