Maha Kumbh stampede: Amit Shah says he in constant touch with UP CM

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, and said he is in constant touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the local administration.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at Maha Kumbh. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The administration is treating the injured in hospitals. I am in constant touch with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the local administration," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

महाकुंभ में हुए दुःखद हादसे से अत्यंत व्यथित हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। प्रशासन घायलों को अस्पतालों में उपचार दे रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और स्थानीय प्रशासन के… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2025

While the Uttar Pradesh government was tight-lipped on the number of casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede.