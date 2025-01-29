Maha Kumbh stampede: Dhankhar condoles loss of lives

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed grief at the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Multiple casualties took place as a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. I express my condolences to the bereaved families of the devotees who lost their loved ones in the accident," he said in a post on X.

The vice president also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI NAB DV DV