Maha Kumbh stampede inquiry committee to probe deaths, loss of property: UP govt tells HC

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) On a plea filed on the stampede in the Maha Kumbh on January 29, the Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Allahabad High Court that vide a notification dated February 22, it has extended the term of the judicial commission probing the incident, and the scope of the inquiry now includes probe into deaths and loss of property.

The commission will now also look into how the Maha Kumbh Mela administration coordinated with the district administration following the stampede that clamed 30 lives and injured several others.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra then disposed of the PIL filed by advocate Suresh Chandra Pandey.

The petitioner argued that the judicial commission constituted by the government was asked to conduct a 'limited' investigation, which did not include loss of life or property.

The PIL pointed out that the commission's investigation only included how the incident happened, and how such incidents can be prevented in the future.

The state government apprised the high court that the existing terms of reference (of the inquiry) have been expanded to probe into the loss of life and property due to the stampede, and to inquire the coordination between the Mela and district administrations and the health department during the stampede.

"In view of the enlargement of the scope of inquiry vide a notification dated 22.02.2025, the plea raised on behalf of the petitioner has been taken care of, and the petition filed by the petitioner stands disposed of," the bench observed.

The court, however, said, "In case of any further cause, it would always be open for the petitioner to raise the issue in accordance with law." The commission was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the stampede that occurred around 2 am on January 29.

The three-member commission led by Justice (retired) Harsh Kumar includes former IPS officer V K Gupta and ex-IAS officer D K Singh.