Maha Kumbh strengthened India's spirit of unity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Mahakumbh strengthened the spirit of unity in the country and gave a befitting response to those who questioned India's capability to organise such a large congregation.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the success of the Mahakumbh was a result of the contributions of countless people from the government and society.

"We witnessed the enthusiasm and excitement of the Mahakumbh in India for about one and a half months. The way millions of devotees came together with devotion, rising above the concerns of convenience and inconvenience, is our greatest strength," Modi said.

"The nectar of unity is the most sacred offering of the Mahakumbh," he said.

"The Mahakumbh was such an event in which people from every region and every corner of the country came together. People put aside their egos and gathered in Prayagraj with the feeling of 'we' and not 'I'," he added.

Modi said the huge display of unity at the Mahakumbh was India's strength, particularly at a time when the world was in disarray.

"The spirit of unity is so strong that it shatters any attempts to break it," he said.

"We have always said that unity in diversity is the speciality of India and we have experienced its grand form in Prayagraj Mahakumbh. It is our responsibility to continue enriching this feature of unity in diversity," the prime minister said.

He said people speaking different languages and dialects chanting 'Har Har Gange' on the banks of the Sangam gave a glimpse of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', which increased the feeling of unity.

The prime minister likened the Mahakumbh to important milestones in the struggle for independence when the self-esteem of the country was awakened.

"Be it the war of independence in 1857, the time of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom, the call of Chalo Delhi given by Netaji Subhas babu or the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi, India achieved independence by seeking inspiration from such milestones in time," Modi said.

"Prayagraj Mahakumbh is a similar significant milestone that reflects the spirit of an awakened nation," he said.