Maha Kumbh to have 'big impact' on UP's economy: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Maha Kumbh, which is being organised in Prayagraj next year, will have a "big impact" on the state's economy with crores of people attending the event.

There should be a study on this, and along with domestic tourists, "we will have to make a concrete action plan to attract foreign tourists", he said, according to an official statement released after a meeting.

"Crores of people will arrive. This will have a big impact on the economy of the entire state," the chief minister said.

He also said the state is on the right track to become a USD 1 trillion economy. In the meeting, Adityanath discussed the ongoing efforts, current results and future policy towards fulfilling the resolution of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, the statement said.

Various ministers of the state government were present in the meeting organised by the planning department, during which its principal secretary and consulting agency Deloitte India gave detailed sector-wise information regarding the current state of the Uttar Pradesh's economic environment and possible future results and expectations of the industry.

The chief minister laid emphasis that all the ministers and senior officials should make special efforts towards ease of living and maximum employment generation.

He also said the best practices of the country and the world should be looked at, studied and implemented according to need.

Adityanath observed that due to the planned efforts of the last seven years, the economy of Uttar Pradesh is in its best ever position today.

The total GDP of the state was 16.45 lakh crore in 2021-22. It increased to more than 25.48 lakh crores in 2023-24, he said, according to the statement.

Uttar Pradesh is contributing 9.2 per cent to the national income. Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the growth engine of the country's development as the second largest economy of the country, Adityanath said.

"Uttar Pradesh has a lot of potential. It has a huge landbank. There are adequate water resources. There is fertile land. Today we have a favourable opportunity. We have to take full advantage of it. The progress of all departments should be reviewed in relation to the targets set for economic betterment," he said.

Laying emphasis on digital technology, Adityanath said digital technology has been incorporated to improve the primary sector of the economy.

"Efforts like digital crop survey have been made. It has to be implemented effectively in all 75 districts. Concrete efforts are needed to double the growth rate of production of grains, fruits and vegetables," he said.

He also said the unemployment rate of the state, which was 6.2 per cent in 2017-18, has come down to 2.4 per cent today. PTI NAV HVA ANB ANB