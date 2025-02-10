Maha Kumbh traffic: MP CM urges pilgrims to avoid travelling towards Prayagraj for couple of days

Bhopal: Amid massive traffic snarls across several districts of Madhya Pradesh involving vehicles of Maha Kumbh pilgrims, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday urged devotees not to move towards Prayagraj for the next couple of days.

Over the last few days, heavy traffic jams were witnessed across Jabalpur, Seoni, Katni, Maihar, Satna and Rewa districts as a large number of vehicles headed towards Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

Talking to PTI, Yadav said, "There is pressure on traffic in areas of the state adjoining Prayagraj, especially in Rewanchal (places surrounding Rewa district), as people have travelled from other states. I am requesting all not to move ahead on this road for the next couple of days."

He said there are challenges in arrangements of the Maha Kumbh due to overcrowding, and the state government was in touch with the Prayagraj administration.

The chief minister said, "We are fortunate to receive so many pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, but at the same time, we are concerned about arrangements for their safety and well-being." He said that the state government has ensured food, water and all other essential arrangements for pilgrims travelling on all these routes, and social organisations are also engaged in this work.

"I humbly request everyone. Check on Google. If the road is clear, only then proceed. If there is difficulty on the way, stop at a suitable place and wait," Yadav said.

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing massive traffic jams across several districts, including the interstate border in Rewa district.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

As per government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam till February 9. On February 10, by 10 am, over 63 lakh devotees had performed the ritual bath.

With an average of 1.44 crore people taking a dip daily, authorities are managing an unprecedented surge of pilgrims in the holy city.