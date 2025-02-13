Maha Kumbh: Tripura CM, family take holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj with his family during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, describing it as an "unforgettable experience." The Chief Minister bathed in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Sharing his experience on his official social media handle after the holy dip, he wrote, "Today, I had the privilege of taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj. The sacred waters, divine energy, and spiritual ambiance made this an unforgettable experience." He further expressed that witnessing the deep faith of crores of devotees and experiencing the spiritual energy of Maha Kumbh 2025 was truly special.

Saha stated that he prayed to "Maa Ganga" for the prosperity and peace of Tripura. He emphasised that the holy dip in the Sangam purifies life and grants spiritual tranquility.