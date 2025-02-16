Maha Kumbh: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan take holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and ministers Rakesh Sachan, Yogendra Upadhyay and Dayashankar Singh on Sunday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

After taking a bath along with his wife in Sangam, Gadkari told the media, "Bathing in the Ganga and 'darshan pujan' went very well. Thousands of people from our city Nagpur are coming here with their vehicles. We feel that everyone will get the blessings of Maa Ganga." Union Minister Pradhan said, "It is a matter of great fortune for me to take a bath at the Sangam and receive blessings. The Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event, but the biggest confluence of India's spiritual energy and unity." On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, state ministers Rakesh Sachan, Yogendra Upadhyay and Dayashankar Singh also took a holy bath.

Governor Anandiben Patel said, "After taking a dip in the Sangam, we are having a different kind of experience. My congratulations to the people who are coming here from all over the country and abroad to take a dip." PTI RAJ MNK MNK