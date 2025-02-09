Maha Kumbh unique confluence of devotees, great festival of resolve: Sangh's Hosabale

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Maha Kumbh is not just a Mela of Sanatan culture but a unique confluence of devotees and a great festival of resolve, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Sunday after reaching Prayagraj on a two-day visit.

The senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary will take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Monday, sources told PTI.

"Maha Kumbh is not a crowd of people, it is a unique confluence of devotees. This is not just a Mela of Sanatan culture, it is a great festival of resolve," Hosabale said in a statement in Hindi after reaching Prayagraj.

He also said everyone should stress the importance of Hindu religion, culture and demeanour among the new generation.

"The protection and promotion of religion and culture is possible only through the coordinated efforts of the society's noble power, saint power and government power," Hosabale said. PTI PK ARI