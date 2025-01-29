Maha Kumbh: UP CM Adityanath greets people on eve of Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) With the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' expected to draw a sea of pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday greeted saints, seers, Kalpavasis and devotees arriving here for the auspicious occasion.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Congratulations to all the revered saints, sadhaks and devotees participating in the Mahavrat of Mauni Amavasya. Heartiest greetings to all the saints, sages, Kalpavasis and devotees who have come to attain the great virtue of 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"May the blessings of Maa Ganga and Lord Bhaskar remain upon all of you; all countrymen should remain united, this is my prayer." The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh, will take place on Wednesday. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

According to astrologers, Triveni Yog, akin to the Samudra Manthan Yog, began at 2.35 pm on Tuesday and will last until 7.25 am on February 8.

During this period, bathing in the holy Triveni Sangam is believed to bestow virtues equivalent to performing a 'Sahastra Vajpayee Yagya' or a hundred 'Ashvamedha Yagyas', the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Religious scriptures describe bathing in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya as 'Mokshadayak' (granting liberation), it said.

The statement said the rare Triveni Yog occurs due to the alignment of the sun, moon and Mercury in the Capricorn, with Jupiter casting its ninth aspect.