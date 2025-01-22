Maha Kumbh: UP CM Adityanath, ministers take dip at Sangam after Cabinet meet

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet on Wednesday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Advertisment

They bathed around 2.15 pm after the Cabinet meet here to discuss policies.

Highlighting the significance of the ritual, Chief Minister Adityanath described the Sangam bath as a profound symbol of Indian culture and the Sanatan Dharma, embodying spiritual peace, religious devotion, and social welfare.

"Bathing in the sacred confluence is not just a personal act of purification but a collective call for the welfare of all," he said, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

"As part of the Maha Kumbh 2025, millions of devotees are visiting the Sangam to take this holy dip, which is a powerful message of religion, culture, and faith," he added.

The chief minister said Maha Kumbh reflects the divinity and universality of Indian traditions, with the Sangam bath inspiring purity and prosperity through the strength of religion and culture.

The ministers also engaged in some light-hearted, celebratory moments of camaraderie in the sacred waters.

Advertisment

CM Adityanath was surrounded by his Cabinet colleagues, who splashed water on him together as the entourage bathed amid high security.

The chief minister and his Cabinet first performed a traditional puja at the Triveni complex in Arail. They then proceeded to the Sangam by a motorboat, completing the ritual with mantra recitations and a 'havan'.

Adityanath was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, and Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar and the rest of the ministers with independent charge and ministers of state took bath and performed puja at the Sangam.

Advertisment

Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari, Minister Ashish Patel of Apna Dal (S) and Baldev Singh Aulakh, Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party also joined them.

Ansari and Aulakh are the sole Muslim and Sikh faces of the Adityanath government.

The Cabinet meeting and the dip come on a day that also marks the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier in the day, UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar also took a dip in the Sangam - the revered confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Advertisment

This marks the second time during the Yogi Adityanath government that the entire Cabinet has come together for a holy dip at the Sangam during the Kumbh festival.

In 2019, during the Kumbh held in Teerthraj Prayagraj, the chief minister, along with his entire Cabinet, took part in the sacred ritual at the Sangam, accompanied by Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri and other saints.

In addition, the Yogi government previously held a Cabinet meeting during Maha Kumbh, inviting all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government. PTI KIS MNK MNK MNK