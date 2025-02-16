Maha Kumbh: UP Governor Anandiben Patel takes holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbhnagar (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and said that the unique experience infused her with the spiritual energy of Prayagraj.

She also offered prayers at the Bada Hanuman Mandir, Akshayvat, and Saraswati Koop.

The Governor, deeply moved by the spiritual experience, expressed that taking a dip at the Maha Kumbh was a divine and unforgettable moment, an official statement said.

She stated that this unique experience filled her with the spiritual energy of Prayagraj, a memory she would cherish for years to come.

Commending the Yogi Adityanath government and the local administration, Patel highlighted that Prayagraj is not just the spiritual center of Uttar Pradesh but also of the entire nation and the world.

She acknowledged the influx of millions of devotees from across the globe and praised the authorities for ensuring a well-organised and seamless pilgrimage experience.

She further appreciated the disciplined way in which pilgrims took their holy baths at various ghats and moved toward their destinations.

Upon arriving at Prayagraj Airport on Sunday, Governor Patel travelled to DPS Arail by helicopter, where she landed at a reserved helipad.

From Arail Ghat, she proceeded to Triveni Sangam via a motorised jetty, where she took her holy dip and performed rituals.

Following this, she proceeded to Kila Ghat, where she worshipped at Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop, and the Bade Hanuman Temple. PTI ABN ABN ARD ARD