Maha Kumbh: UP govt's ODOP exhibition showcases GI-certified products to promote artisans

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has spotlighted its flagship 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, aiming to generate economic opportunities for local artisans and craftspersons.

An exhibition covering 6,000 square metres showcases GI-certified products, projecting a turnover of approximately Rs 35 crore for the event, the government said in a statement.

"The display features unique offerings from across the state, such as Gorakhpur's terracotta, Kashi's Banarasi sarees and Thandai, Mirzapur's brass utensils.

"The exhibition is not only drawing crowds but also promoting Uttar Pradesh's cultural and geographical heritage globally. It aligns with the state's broader effort to champion the 'Vocal for Local' mission under the ODOP scheme," it added.

The government noted that in addition to generating business, the event aims to reinforce sustainable economic growth for stakeholders by creating long-term demand and better branding for the displayed products.

Government officials highlighted the positive impact this focus is expected to have on local artisans and craftspersons, ensuring they directly benefit from heightened sales and increased market exposure.

To further enhance the identity of UP's distinctive products, the state is actively pursuing Geographical Indication (GI) tags for more items, building on the success that nearly all districts now have one or more GI-tagged products.

"This strategy contributes to economic empowerment and positions Uttar Pradesh as a global hub of craftsmanship," it said.

The exhibition also fosters cultural exchange by hosting vibrant pavilions from other states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland, alongside Uttar Pradesh's flagship initiatives, it added.

The Yogi Adityanath government has credited the success of the Maha Kumbh and related exhibitions to "transformative initiatives like ODOP".

Launched in 2018, ODOP has revitalised artisans by spotlighting unique district-specific products and integrating them into larger market ecosystems, according to the statement.

Products such as Siddharthnagar's Kala Namak rice, Kushinagar's banana-based items and Muzaffarnagar's jaggery have seen a surge in demand both domestically and internationally.

This economic activity is in line with Centre's 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' -- an initiative to benefit local livelihoods, it added.