Maha Kumbh: UP State Pavilion to be set up across 5 acres

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to create the UP Pavilion on a five-acre site, showcasing the state's vibrant cultural and spiritual heritage in the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, the pavilion will provide visitors with a glimpse of Uttar Pradesh's top tourist destinations and cultural treasures, according to an official statement.

The pavilion will also feature an exquisite handicrafts market showcasing the region's renowned artistry along with cultural programmes.

"The Uttar Pradesh State Pavilion is being constructed near Mahakumbh Kshetra Sector-7 Nagavasuki Temple, spanning approximately five acres. This pavilion will showcase the state's 12 prominent tourism circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Sufi-Kabir Circuit, Jain Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Wildlife and Eco Circuit, Craft Circuit, and Freedom Struggle Circuit," it said.

A large 15,000-square-foot 3D map will depict iconic sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Kushinagar, Sarnath, and Naimisharanya, offering detailed insights into their significance, the statement added.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said Uttar Pradesh's uniqueness lies in its religious, spiritual, and natural tourism destinations, along with its cuisine, handicrafts, music, and dance forms.

"With an estimated 40 crore devotees expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025, the pavilion aims to acquaint visitors with the state's rich heritage and cultural legacy," Singh said.

The Pavilion will further feature 75 stalls dedicated to the state's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, showcasing unique products from each district, he said.

Three stages will host cultural programmes while over 20 food stalls will serve local and regional delicacies from across the country. To enhance the visitor experience, special selfie points will be set up across the pavilion, he added.

Singh further highlighted that this year's Maha Kumbh will stand apart from traditional editions. Advanced technology will be used for monitoring the fairgrounds, ensuring top-notch security and cleanliness.