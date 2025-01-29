Maha Kumbh's second 'Amrit Snan' begins on Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Maha Kumbh witnessed its second grand 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya with hundreds of thousands of devotees from around the world descending here for the holy bath in their quest for 'moksha'.

Saints and seers including the ash-smeared Nagas from various Akharas were also in the process of proceeding towards the Triveni Sangam at the break of dawn.

As per tradition, Akharas belonging to the three sects 'Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen' are taking the holy dip in a set sequence, with the first group already immersing in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

On Tuesday, a day before the Mauni Amavasya, nearly five crore people reached for the dip during the fair, according to estimates of the Uttar Pradesh government, which expects the crowd to be around 10 crore on Wednesday.

In view of the massive influx and tightly packed crowds, authorities have stepped up crowd control, ensuring a seamless flow of religious processions amid heightened security and logistical arrangements.

According to the schedule issued by the Kumbh Mela authorities, the 'Amrit Snan' (formerly called the 'Shahi Snan') would commence with Akharas affiliated with the Sanyasi Sect, who began leaving their camps at 4 am.

These included Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, Sri Taponidhi Panchayati, Sri Niranjani Akhara and Sri Panchayati Akhara Anand, as well as Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Avahan Akhara, and Shri Panchagni Akhara.

Each Akhara has been allotted 40 minutes at the sacred waters, with the entire first procession completing the ritual and returning to their camps by 8.30 am.

Following the Sanyasis, Akharas from the Bairagi Sect are set to take their turn, beginning at 8.25 am. The processions will see All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, All India Shri Panch Digamber Ani Akhara, and All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara taking sequential dips in the river. The Bairagi Sect's Snan is scheduled to conclude by 12.35 pm, marking the transition to the final group.

The Udaseen Sect, which includes Shri Panchayati Naya Udaseen Akhara, Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udaseen Nirvana, and Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara, will be the last to perform the Amrit Snan. Their journey towards the river will commence at 11 am, with the final group of ascetics returning to their tents by 3.55 pm.

The Maha Kumbh, being held after a gap of 12 years, is witnessing an unparalleled spiritual fervour, with lakhs of pilgrims camping at the Mela grounds. The 'Triveni Yog', the celestial alignments formed this time, happens once in 144 years, believe astrologers, making this Kumbh Mela even more special.

The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined based on astrological combinations of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers.

Mauni Amavasya falls on the Hindu calendar day of Magh Krishna Amavasya.

This is considered the most auspicious date among all the special bathing dates. It is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into 'Amrit.' Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as the 'Amavasya of the Saints.' The bath on Mauni Amavasya is traditionally performed in silence.

Authorities have implemented stringent security measures, managing massive crowds with AI-powered surveillance, drone monitoring, and increased police presence to ensure a smooth and safe experience for devotees.

As the Mauni Amavasya unfolds, the spiritual energy at the Kumbh is at its peak, with devotees, saints, and tourists from across the globe taking part in one of the world's largest religious congregations.