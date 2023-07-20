Raigad landslide: Machines, personnel from other civic bodies arrive for rescue

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Mumba's civic body has sent equipment for rescue and relief operations in connection with the landslide in Irshalwadi in Raigad district that killed at least 12 persons, an official said on Thursday.

He said, acting on the directive of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had sent three Bobcat-make machines from its solid waste management department sites at Mahim, Juhu and Mulund.

These backhoe loaders, with greater manoeuvrability due to their small size, are being ferried by vehicles along with an earth-mover from the civic hydraulic department, he added.

The CM, who is at the site, asked the BMC to send these equipment on war footing, a civic statement said.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said rescue teams and equipment have moved towards the site of the landslide in the early hours of the day.

A team of the Thane Disaster Response Force, fire engines from CBD Belapur, Vashi and Khoparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, and personnel along with 10 ambulances have been dispatched, he said. PTI KK COR BNM BNM