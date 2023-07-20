Maha landslide: Mountaineers reach site first, remember the warmth of villagers on earlier occasions

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) For more than seven decades since hobbyists started climbing, the residents of Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district have welcomed such guests.

Villagers in the hamlet perched atop a plateau took care of their food, stay, navigation and the odd emergency.

In a cruel reversal of roles, mountaineers spread across nearby towns and cities had to respond to a distress call coming from the area late on Wednesday night following a massive landslide and became the first ones to reach the difficult-to-access settlement to helm a rescue and relief effort.

A little before midnight, Padmakar Gaikwad of nearby Khopoli-based Yashwanti Hikers got a call from the tahsildar (revenue department) seeking help.

The team at his club - used to responding to such SOS calls - swung into action, and Gaikwad also put out a message on a rescuers' network before leaving for the base village of Chowk.

Dhananjay Madan of Nisargamitra in Panvel was about to retire for the night when he saw the distressing message from Gaikwad, and within minutes set-off with five others from his group towards Chowk.

Some time past 2:30am, Madan's team, armed with torches, blankets, some food items, first aid and other equipment, reached Irshalwadi.

"It was dark and there was fog, but we could sense the damage caused by the landslide even then," Madan, who has been visiting Irshalwadi for over four decades, told PTI.

Gaikwad, who's team was the first to reach at 2am, said locals were crying for help and added that they succeeded in saving ten people despite the darkness.

The downpour, which probably triggered the landslide in an area not known for such events, continued and the rescuers had to halt their effort in the darkness.

Fearing that time was running out, the rescuers adopted a strategy to go silent for long durations to pick up any noises from survivors who may be stuck underneath the earth that had slid down from the adjoining mountain to devastate the village, Madan said.

However, there was no success on this front, said Madan, who knows many people in the village courtesy a six-month stint as a volunteer teacher in the area's primary school.

Almost all the residents of the Irshalwadi village, which is situated at the plateau that serves as the base of the imposing feature housing a pinnacle, remanants of a fort and also a pin-hole, are Thakars, a local tribe.

The Thakars cultivate paddy in the fields near their homes and live off the forest.

Lately, another vocation has been added, that of serving visitors to the fort. It takes an hour's climb from the last road ahead near Chowk through a narrow path along a ridge's edge to reach Irshalwadi village, located some 800 feet above.

Madan said the casualties have been lower as several youth engaged in jobs in the Panvel-Khopoli belt were away, and so were students of Class 4 and above who study in residential schools.

Some kids were away from the houses in the area around the primary school, playing games on their mobile, when tragedy struck, Madan said.

This helped reduce casualties and it was also a boy's quick thinking in running down to Chowk and informing authorities about the incident, which let the outside world know about what had happened, Madan said.

"Some people were yet to fall asleep in their houses and ran for their life when they heard the thud. They did not return to the village till day break," Madan said.

At day break, Madan said the team from Nisargamitra unsuccessfully tried to pull out an ox from the rubble with the help of some villagers.

Soon, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a formation specialising in such search-rescue-relief operations, began arriving on the spot and there were huge crowds at the village due to which the mountaineers decided to retreat.

"The administration issued orders saying only the dedicated personnel will continue with the efforts," said Madan.

Immediately after turning around, Madan and his team spotted three injured people who had taken shelter in a hut.

A woman with a broken spine was put on a specially-made mountain rescue stretcher, while two others were physically carried down by the volunteers from Nisargamitra, he said.

Umesh Zirpe, the president of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), an umbrella body of mountaineers, told PTI at least 70 trekkers from Khopoli, Panvel, Badlapur, Lonavala rushed to Irshalwadi after receiving the distress call last night.

Gaikwad said, on June 10, mountaineers had pulled out the body of a fellow mountaineer who had fallen down from the cliff of the fort. The team from Yashwanti had also swung into action following a bus accident in the Bhorghat that left 13 people dead.

Madan, however, said in this case, tragedy had struck villagers they had known for years.

On their way down, Madan's group spotted Kamlu Pardhi, a 60-something local from Irshalwadi, crying all by himself next to the trail.

"He told us that five of his family members perished, including a son and two daughters-in-law. It was difficult to console him," said Madan.

Sixteen people have died in the landslide that took place some time after 10:30pm on Wednesday in Irshalwadi. PTI AA KK BNM BNM