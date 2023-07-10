Maha: Latur teen found year after she was kidnapped; abductor who 'married' her arrested

Latur, Jul 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was rescued by Latur police in Maharashtra more than a than a year after she was kidnapped, an official said on Monday.

The teen girl went missing from Nilanga tehsil here last year following which a kidnapping case was filed at Kasarshirshi police station by her kin, Inspector Riyaz Shaikh said.

A probe by police teams, including the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) and the Cyber Cell, found her living with a man in Latur city after "marriage", he said.

The man with whom she was living has been arrested under Indian Penal Code and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

"The girl has been reunited with her parents. The man has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody after being produced in court on July 8," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM