Maha Legislative Council ruling favours Gorhe on Shiv Sena (UBT) demand seeking her removal

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra Legislative Council Chair on Thursday ruled that all the rights of Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe remain uninterrupted after Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded her removal from the post following her joining the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A ruling by Niranjan Davkhare, who was occupying the Chair, said her term as Member of the Legislative Council started on May 14, 2020.

Shiv Sena was her political party and in the House it was the Shiv Sena Legislative Party and there is no change in it, he added.

"There is no reason for the Deputy chairman to have any objection to discharge duties as chairman. All the rights of the Deputy chairman remain interrupted. Till the time a member is not disqualified, the member has the right to participate in the House proceedings," Davkhare said.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab raised the issue and said until a decision is taken on Gorhe's removal as deputy chairperson or her disqualification, she should not function as deputy chairperson.

Her act attracts action under the (Constitution's) Tenth Schedule (which contains provisions about disqualification of lawmakers), Parab had said.

The ruling on the matter had been reserved after debate on the issue.

Backing Gorhe, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said she had not joined any new party, as she was elected as a member of the House on the Shiv Sena ticket and its 'bow and arrow' symbol, and both the party name and symbol now belong to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"The Tenth Schedule does not apply to the chairperson and deputy chairperson. There is no disqualification of deputy chairperson under law," the BJP leader said on Tuesday. PTI PR BNM BNM