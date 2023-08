Bhandara: A leopard was found dead along national highway 53 in Bhandara in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, a forest department official said.

The male leopard, around two-and-half-year-old, was run over by an unknown vehicle in the early hours of the day in Kalewada beat near compartment 170, the official said.

The carcass was shifted to the forest department's Gadegaon depot and it will disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.