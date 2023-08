Pune, Jul 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a godown of furnishing fabrics in Yevlewadi area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Friday morning, officials said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze around 8 am, they said.

"Twelve fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the scene and efforts to control the fire are currently underway," a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said. PTI SPK NP