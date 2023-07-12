Maha: Man held from Navi Mumbai for firing at relative's car over dispute

Thane, July 12 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was arrested from Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly firing two rounds at the car of his relative over old enmity, police said.

Advertisment

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in the wee hours at the parking place near the house of the victim.

The accused Sharad Mhatre and the complainant Rajkumar Mhatre are relatives involved in the business of supplying building materials. They have a long-standing feud, a police official said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against the accused Mhatre. PTI COR NSK