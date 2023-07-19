Maha: Man injured after another person stabs him for refusing to give Rs 20 for liquor

Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was injured after being stabbed for refusing to pay Rs 20 to another person, who demanded the money from him to buy liquor in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 8 pm Tuesday at the Sharda Nagar bus stand in Trimurti Nagar area, they said.

"The victim, identified as Nitin Brijlal Bourasi, was sitting at the bus stand when the 42-year-old accused came to him and demanded Rs 20 to buy alcohol. However, as the victim refused to pay the amount, the accused stabbed the former in the chest with a knife, leaving him wounded and unconscious," an official said.

After being alerted, a team from the Rana Pratap Nagar police station reached the spot and arrested the accused.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and the police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and he was taken into custody, the official added. PTI COR NP