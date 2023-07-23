Maha: Man stabbed to death over personal enmity in Nashik; four held

Nashik, Jul 23 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was attacked and killed by three persons over personal enmity in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested four men in connection with the killing that took place in Bodhale Nagar area on Nashik-Pune national highway on Saturday night, an official said.

The victim Tushar Eknath Chaure was travelling on a motorcycle with a friend around 8 pm, when three accused on a two-wheeler knock them down, he said.

His friend fled the scene, while the trio proceeded to attack Chaure with sharp objects. Passersby took Chaure to the district hospital, where he died before admission, the official said.

The police arrested the accused, one of whom had quarreled with the victim over a girl and the others carried out the attack, the official said. PTI COR ARU