Maha minister frowns on Goa CM backing BJP man for seat held by Ajit Pawar's NCP

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif on Monday expressed disappointment at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant supporting the candidature of BJP's Shivaji Patil on a seat held by the Ajit Pawar-led party.

Shivaji Patil had lost to the NCP's Rajesh Patil from Chandgad in Kolhapur district in the 2019 assembly polls.

In an event in Chandgad, Goa CM Sawant said Shivaji Patil had lost the 2019 polls by a slender margin and in this edition support should be such that he wins.

"He lost by just 2,500 votes. However, Shivaji Patil has worked in the constituency with full dedication," Sawant said.

Speaking on the issue, Mushrif said as per the seat sharing formula being discussed by the Mahayuti (ruling alliance in Maharashtra), the party holding a seat will get to contest it.

"Ajit Pawar has already announced Rajesh Patil's name. In such a case, the Goa CM saying such things is not appropriate. I am sure Ajit Pawar will apprise the BJP about this," Mushrif pointed out.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are part of the Mahayuti.

Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held next month. The terms of the current assembly ends on November 26.