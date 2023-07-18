Maha: Minister Samant meets anti-refinery protesters

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday met a delegation of protestors who are opposing a refinery project at Barsu in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

The government was ready for holding discussions on the issue, he told them.

Soil samples from Barsu, the proposed site of the refinery, have been sent for testing to an international laboratory and its reports will determine if the project can come up in Barsu, he said.

"Had there been no willingness to discuss, I would have sent some other minister....Discussions (with the protestors) were good. They have sought a meeting with the CM and I have assured that he and the two deputy chief ministers will meet them," Samant told reporters.

A section of locals has been protesting against the proposed refinery project, citing environmental hazard as a reason among others. PTI PR KRK