Maha: Nashik gets new collector, civic chief

Nashik, Jul 22 (PTI) IAS officer Jalaj Sharma has been posted as the collector of Maharashtra’s Nashik district, while A N Karanjkar has been appointed as the new civic commissioner, an official said on Saturday.

The duo were among 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who were transferred by the state government on Friday.

A 2009 batch officer, Karanjkar was the commissioner of ESIS in Mumbai and has now been appointed as the chief of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), the official said.

District collector Gangatharan D has been posted as the joint commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and 2014-batch officer Jalaj Sharma, who was the collector of Dhule, has taken his place, he said. PTI COR ARU