Advertisment
#National

Nearly 1,000 people evacuated as heavy rains create flood-like situation in 12 villages of Nanded

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
21 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Nearly 1,000 people evacuated as heavy rains create flood-like situation in 12 villages of Nanded

Representative image

Aurangabad: Nearly 1,000 people from Biloli tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have been shifted to safer places as heavy rains created a flood-like situation in 12 villages, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Rescue teams comprising revenue department personnel and others carried out the rescue operation from Thursday evening that continued till late night, a district administration official said.

"Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi and Ganjgaon, were moved to safety. There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation," he said.

People were shifted as water entered settlements and farms in these villages, he added.

The rescued people were given temporary shelter in nearby Zilla Parishad-run schools or houses located in high-lying areas, the official said.

Several local people also contributed to the rescue operation, he said.

#Maharashtra #Nanded #Heavy rains #Nanded Flood #Marathwada
Advertisment
Subscribe