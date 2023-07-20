Maha: One dead, four injured in building collapse in Bhayander

Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) One person died and four were injured after a portion of a ground-plus-three building collapsed in Bhayander East in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.

The building, located opposite Bhayander railway station, was 20 years old and had been declared dangerous, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation's disaster cell chief Manashri Mhatre told PTI.

The incident took place at 11:30am amid heavy rains in the region for the past couple of days.

Three fire engines and 54 personnel from the district disaster cell were deployed at the site for relief operations, Mhatre said.

"They rescued four people and rushed them hospital. While the clearing of debris was underway, the teams found the body of a man identified as Durga Avdesh Ram (45). He had a boot polish business at Bhayander station," the official said.

Earlier, Mhatre said the civic body had already evacuated residents of the building as it was declared dangerous, but some shops on the ground floor were occupied. PTI COR GK BNM BNM