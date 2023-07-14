Maha: One killed, four injured after plaster from house ceiling collapses in Thane district

Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman was killed and her four daughters injured when a portion of the ceiling of their flat collapsed on them in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place around 4.15 am at a residential building in Patan Bunder area of Uttan town, the official from the district disaster management cell said.

The victim Sunita Borges died on the spot when the plaster from the ceiling of her flat fell on her, while her four daughters in the age group of 12 to 25 years were injured, he said.

Firemen from the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) cleared the debris and evacuated the house, the official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

The local police and civic officials are probing the incident, the official said. PTI COR ARU