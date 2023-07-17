Maha Police destroy 600 kg seized drugs in virtual presence of HM Amit Shah

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra Police on Monday destroyed 598 kg of drugs in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said.

The drugs were collectively worth Rs 73.36 crore.

These drugs- seized by the ATS and the Mumbai Police separately- were put in the incineration facility of the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd at Taloja in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the officials said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad had seized 161 kg of narcotics and psychotropic drugs worth Rs 64.36 crore in four different cases, which were destroyed on Monday, while the Mumbai Police burned 437 kg of drugs worth Rs 9 crore.

An official said the Mumbai Police had disposed of 4,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 5,000 crore in the last three months. PTI DC NSK