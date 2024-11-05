Maha polls: Cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals worth Rs 252 cr seized in 3 weeks

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Cash, narcotics, liquor and precious metals worth Rs 252 crore were seized in poll-bound Maharashtra from October 15 to November 4, a top official said here on Tuesday.

The model code of conduct for the November 20 assembly elections in the state came into effect on October 15.

S Chockalingam, Chief Electoral Officer of the state, said Rs 63.47 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 33.73 crore, narcotics worth Rs 32.67 crore, precious metals such as gold and silver worth Rs 83.12 crore and freebies (meant as illegal inducement for voters) worth Rs 36.62 crore were seized in the last more than three weeks.

The Election Commission of India also received 2,469 complaints through its C-Vigil app, of which 99 per cent of complaints were addressed, he told reporters.

Of 78,267 licensed weapons, 55,136 have been surrendered to the police. Chockalingam said 229 weapons were confiscated, while 575 licenses were cancelled.

Permission to keep the weapon at home instead of surrendering the same to the police during the election period was granted in 10,603 cases. PTI PR KRK