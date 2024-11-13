Maha Polls: Election campaign material retail market faces slowdown

Mumbai: The retail sector for campaign materials is going through a crisis with several long-time stores struggling to pull through as the Maharashtra assembly elections draw near.

Political parties have changed their buying strategies, opting these days to get campaign materials in bulk from wholesalers in Surat and Ahmedabad.

This new approach has left many local retailers facing reduced demand and shrinking profit margins.

Yogesh Parekh, owner of Parekh Brothers, a shop in Mumbai's Lalbaug area that has been selling polling merchandise for 75 years, explained, "Political parties now procure campaign materials in bulk, well in advance for elections, directly from wholesalers in Gujarat, and distribute them to candidates. This has led to a significant decline in retail demand." The past 5-6 years have seen a drastic change in the business landscape.

Items such as flags, scarves, caps, wristbands, and turbans—once in high demand among political workers and supporters—are now chiefly supplied through bulk orders.

Parekh noted that foot traffic for retailers has dwindled, with most customers only visiting when party workers run short of specific materials during rallies, often due to larger-than-expected crowds.

The Lalbaug market, located near Chinchpokli railway station, was once bustling with buyers, boasting of 18-20 shops offering a variety of campaign merchandise.

Now, however, the oversaturation of stores, coupled with diminished demand, has left many retailers in distress.

"There are more shops now and fewer customers. The demand has gone down drastically," Parekh added.

Jain Bhai, owner of National Dresswala, established in 2008, emphasized the dual challenges retailers face: declining sales and shrinking margins.

"The majority of customers are now sourcing materials in bulk from manufacturers, which means we have to cut our margins just to stay competitive. This has left us with little or no profit, making it increasingly difficult to sustain the business," he remarked.

While the market for election campaign materials is seasonal, certain items such as flags still see demand year-round, particularly during political rallies or commemorative events. Many shops are diversifying their offerings to stay afloat.

Tejesh Patel of Shree Radhe Krishna Dresswala shared that shops are now providing decoration materials for festivals, birthdays, engagements, and marriages.

"Election campaign material has limited demand, so to sustain our business, most shops also offer fancy dresses and jewellery for rent," he noted.

Mitesh Joshi of Ashapura Dresswala, in business since 2011, says that some shops have been forced to close or pivot to entirely different sectors.

"Many shops that once focused solely on election materials have either shut their doors or sold off their inventory because it's no longer profitable. We, on the other hand, have diversified into providing fancy dress costumes, jewellery rentals, and event decorations to remain relevant year-round," he said.

As the Maharashtra assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, the future remains uncertain for many retailers in the election campaign materials market.