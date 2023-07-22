Maha rains: 45 people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal; IAF roped in for rescue

Yavatmal, Jul 22 (PTI) Two Indian Airforce helicopters have been engaged to rescue 45 people who are stranded in floods amid heavy rainfall in Mahagaon taluka of Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Many parts of Yavatmal have witnessed heavy rains since Friday, which inundated houses and forced people to take refuge at higher places.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said 45 people were stranded due to floods in Anandnagar village of Mahagaon taluka.

Two Indian Airforce helicopters will soon reach Nagpur and from there will leave for Mahagaon to rescue the stranded villagers, he said, adding that Mahagaon taluka recorded 231 mm rainfall.

Advertisment

Defence PRO Nagpur Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh in a statement informed that a Mi-17 V5 helicopter is being inducted from Nagpur to evacuate people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal.

According to district authorities, Yavatmal city has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday night, which has flooded houses and roads in parts of the city.

People from the affected areas have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control in the city, which has recorded 117.5 mm rainfall since Friday night, collector Amol Yedge said.

A rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on its way to Mahagaon to carry out rescue operation in Anandnagar village, he said. PTI COR CLS ARU