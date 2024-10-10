'Maha Saptami' festivities overshadowed by doctors' protests in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) The Durga Puja festival on the 'Maha Saptami' day was overshadowed by protests demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar Medical College.

The state usually celebrates the first of the four-day festival in jubilance, the mood is subdued this year, with demonstrations taking centre stage.

Seven junior doctors in Kolkata and two others in North Bengal have been on a hunger strike for over 119 hours, to press for their demands that include stronger security measures in state-run hospitals.

They were joined by common citizens, fellow senior and junior doctors, in the "Abhaya Parikrama Rally," calling for justice for their murdered colleague.

The brutal August 9 rape and murder of the young doctor, who was on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have sparked outrage throughout West Bengal.

The incident has deeply affected the public mood, casting a shadow over the usual enthusiasm for Durga Puja.

Many find it hard to reconcile the celebration of Goddess Durga, a symbol of strength and protection, with the stark reality of violence against women.

As one protester at a rally noted, "How can we celebrate a festival that glorifies the divine feminine while turning a blind eye to the dangers that real-life women face in our state? This year, Durga Puja is not just about celebration; it's also a platform to discuss women's safety and justice." Many people also gathered at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata to support the doctors in their protest.

The father of one of the doctors on hunger strike said, "Even though we are worried about their health, we are standing by them for a bigger cause. If the government agrees to their demands, it will only take 10 minutes to end this." Senior doctors also joined the protest, reiterating that their priority is to secure justice for their deceased colleague.

"We are not against Durga Puja. But we won't be part of the festivity as we will be on the streets with our protests and hunger strike. For us indulging in festivity would be a mockery of justice," junior doctor Debashish Haldar said.

Slogans of "We Want Justice" were heard at some of the Durga Puja marquees, with crowds expressing solidarity with the doctors.

Despite the sombre mood, Kolkata's iconic pujas still drew crowds. Famous pujas like College Square, Ekdalia Evergreen, Sree Bhumi Sporting Club, Maddox Square, Baghbazar and Jodhpur Park showcased artistic displays, but the footfall was noticeably lower than that in previous years.

Thousands of devotees also gathered at Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, to catch a glimpse of the goddess.

In the homes of aristocratic families such as Sabarna Roy Choudhury, Sovabazar Rajbari and Hatkhola Dutta Bari, private Durga Pujas were conducted. PTI PNT NN