NewsDrum Desk
18 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Thane; 21-year-old woman held

Representative image

Thane: A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the city police raided spot in Kopri locality on Monday evening, and nabbed the woman, senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

The accused had bought five other women to the spot, he said.

She supplied women to customers in different parts of the state and neighbouring Goa, the official said, adding that the rescued women hailed from Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi and West Bengal.

An offence under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) and relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused, he said.

