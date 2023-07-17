Maha: Special MCOCA court acquits six persons in 2014 dacoity case

Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) A special MCOCA court in Thane on Monday acquitted six persons in a 2014 dacoity case.

Special Judge Amit M Shete acquitted the six under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

As per special public prosecutor Sanjay More, eight persons armed with sharp weapons had entered a godown in Rahanal in Bhiwandi in the intervening night of June 4-5 in 2014 and decamped with items worth Rs 53 lakh.

The eight were arrested by Narpoli police later and were charged under Indian Penal Code and MCOCA provisions.

Eleven witnesses were examined during the course of trial.

Advocate Poonit Mahimkar, appearing for the accused, had challenged the specific identity of the recovered booty.

Mahimkar said of the eight who were arrested, one died during trial and another went absconding after being released during the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI COR BNM BNM