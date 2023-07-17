Maha: Stones loosened by rains fall from Markandeya mountain in Nashik, injures two devotees

Nashik, Jul 17 (PTI) Two persons were seriously injured in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday after stones that had become loose due to rains fell from Markandeya mountain, a police official said.

The incident took place at a site close to the renowned Saptashrungi Ghat, which attracts lots of devotees on 'Somvaar amavsya' (no moon day falling on Monday), in Kalwan taluka. he said.

"Devotees Balu Choraskar and Ashok Gaikwad were resting after climbing some part of the mountain when stones, which had possibly got loose due to rains, fell on them. They have received serious injuries and are being treated in district civil hospital," the official added.