Maha: Teenage girl killed after tanker hits two-wheeler in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) A 16-year-old pillion rider was killed after a speeding tanker rammed her two-wheeler from behind in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Ravi Nagar intersection when the girl was returning to her home from a coaching institute with her friend, an official said.

The girl came under the rear wheels of the tanker and was crushed to death, he said.

A case has been registered under the unidentified tanker driver who fled the spot under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. PTI COR NSK