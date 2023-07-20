Maharashtra: Tigress gives birth to cub in Aurangabad zoo

Aurangabad: A tigress has given birth to a cub at Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, an official said.

The cub, born on Wednesday morning, is healthy and the zoo administration has appointed a team to monitor the newborn and its mother, tigress Samruddhi, round-the-clock, he said.

The yellow tigress has male feline partner Siddharth at the zoo.

Earlier, the tigress gave birth to 13 cubs in three litters - four each in 2016 and 2019, and five in 2020, the official said.

Two of the cubs have been sent to a zoo in Pune and two others to a zoo in Ahmedabad, he said.

Currently, the Siddharth Zoo has 11 tigers, including three white - a male and two females.