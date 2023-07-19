Maha: Trains stopped at Chiplun as Vashishthi river breaches danger mark

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Train services of Konkan Railway were stopped at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon as the Vashishthi river crossed the danger mark following incessant rains, an official said.

L K Verma, chief public relations officer of Konkan Railway, told PTI that water was above the danger mark on the Vashishthi (also spelled as Vashishti) railway bridge, and hence train services were stopped as a precautionary measure.

The Kochuveli-Indore Express has been stopped at Chiplun station, he said, adding that no train is struck on the Vashishthi railway bridge.