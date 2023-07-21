Maha: Two booked for labourer's death due to electrocution in Bhayander

Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) An offence has been registered against two persons for the death of a labourer due to electrocution at a site in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Sahinur Sarafat Vaidya (32) was working for an electrical contractor when he suffered an electric shock at the site in Bhayander on July 19 and died, an official said.

An FIR has been registered against the electrical and labour contractors for their alleged negligence leading to the death of the worker, he said.

The deceased man's wife approached the police alleging that the accused had not taken sufficient precautions at the site and did not provide PPEs to the workers, the official said. PTI COR ARU