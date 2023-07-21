Maha: Two men die in past 24 hours in rain-related incidents in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 21 (PTI) Two persons have died in rain-related incidents in Palghar in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday.

District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said 50-year-old Shantaram Vayda died after falling into a drain on Friday evening in Vasai town.

He had stepped out to buy vegetables and his body was retrieved by the fire brigade later, Kadam said.

The official said Brian Carvalho (44) of Girij in Sotawadi fell into a drain at 11am on Thursday and he was rescued some time later and rushed to a nearby hospital.

"He died at 10pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment. In both cases, accidental death reports have been registered by police," Kadam informed.

Following torrential rains, a wall of a house collapsed in the Bhimnagar area of Boisar town in the district in the early hours of Friday, but no casualty was reported, the official said.

Fire brigade personnel later cleared the debris, he said.

Kadam further said of the total 234 people lodged in transit camps in Vasai in view of downpour, only 70 were left out now while others have returned to their homes. PTI COR RSY BNM BNM