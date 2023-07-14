Maha: Two picnickers drown in waterfall in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 14 (PTI) Two persons drowned in a waterfall in Vasai town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place at Chinchoti waterfalls, where a group of six men from Nalla Sopara went for a picnic, the official said.

The victims Rohan Rathod (19) and Ravi Jha (18) ventured into the waterfall for a swim and drowned, he said.

Local firemen and personnel from Naigaon police station rushed to the scene and fished out the bodies, the official said.

In a similar incident, an 18-year-old boy drowned in Chinchoti waterfall on Thursday and his body was recovered this morning.

The victim Sumit Yadav was visiting the waterfall with his friends when he drowned, an official said.

Meanwhile, the district collector has issued an order warning picnickers from entering water bodies. PTI COR ARU