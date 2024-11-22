Maha Vikas Aghadi forming next govt in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT), will form the next government in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

Speaking ahead of the counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday, Thorat, who is the Congress’ frontrunner for the CM’s post, said, “We (MVA) won’t have any difficulty in definitely and easily forming the next government in the state.” Thorat, who met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, told reporters, “Our numbers will be so good that we won’t even have to look for the numbers from outside the MVA coalition.

Thorat, who is seeking re-election as an MLA for the ninth term, faced a challenge from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal in Sangamner constituency in the November 20 elections.

Situated in Ahilyanagar district, Sangamner encompasses parts of the Rahata tehsil and the entire Sangamner tehsil.

Advertisment

The constituency is part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat, which includes five other assembly segments: Akole, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur, and Nevasa.Balasaheb Thorat